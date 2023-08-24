Kansas football 2023 preview: Record prediction, breakout candidates, bowl game
For the first time in over a decade, Kansas has created a serious buzz around a football program ready to make a stay as a consistently competitive team.
By Andrew Tineo
Kansas Football: Win-loss predictions, final record and bowl game prediction
Kansas begins with a relatively similar non-conference strength of schedule to last year. Although a road game at Nevada can be a trap, the Jayhawks bring back enough to handle a road environment.
Conference play could have been more friendly to the Jayhawks, giving them the top three preseason ranked teams, alongside trips to Oklahoma State and Iowa State.
Two of the top three are at home, giving optimism for an upset in the year's final stages. Last season showed where Kansas can go. But with the core that they have, there is uncertainty that their ceiling is much higher than what they've got.
Getting off to a good start will be necessary, considering Kansas ended last season on a long losing streak. The question is how much they can build from that and will make the difference between six and nine wins.
- Missouri State - Win
- Illinois - Win
- at Nevada - Win
- BYU - Win
- at Texas - Loss
- UCF - Loss
- at Oklahoma State - Win
- Oklahoma - Win
- at Iowa State - Loss
- Texas Tech - Loss
- Kansas State - Loss
- at Cincinnati - Win
Final Record: 7-5 (4-5)
Bowl Projection: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Maryland