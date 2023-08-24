Kansas football 2023 preview: Record prediction, breakout candidates, bowl game
For the first time in over a decade, Kansas has created a serious buzz around a football program ready to make a stay as a consistently competitive team.
By Andrew Tineo
Kansas Football: 3 breakout players for the 2023 season
NT Devin Phillips
Phillips, the transfer from Colorado State, will get his first chance at consistent Power 5 ball. He has been committed to the Rams for the past five seasons, being a compatible cog up front — three seasons with 25 or more tackles.
With several departures, Phillips immediately becomes a big priority to duplicate production.
When it will be vital to win in the trenches, Phillips' job becomes a huge priority. The Jayhawks were among the worst teams in the league in stopping the run.
He will have his hands full, not only making the jump to a higher level but also helping the unit improve.
RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.
The play that began the Jayhawks hype in 2022 came from this electric catch and run from Hishaw.
While sharing carries with Neal, he ran for six yards per carry, eclipsing 250 yards and five touchdowns. Although Hishaw is built more like a physical running back, he has shown elusiveness and a burst in space.
His recognition is becoming more apparent, being named to the College Football Comeback Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award watch list.
To keep Neal fresh, Hishaw will have a critical role of being a consistent threat in short-yardage situations, alongside showing some potential as a receiving back with the highlighted touchdown.
HAWK/S Craig Young
The Ohio State transfer found plenty of playing time in Lawrence last season after spending the previous three with the Buckeyes.
He collected 23 tackles and a pick-6 in his tenure. Last season, he showed promise, playing in the specialized "HAWK" position in the Kansas defense.
He was all around the field, with 60 tackles, 5.5 for loss, and an interception with three pass deflections. The statistics show a similar path to former Baylor safety Jalen Pitre's 2020 campaign. He was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year the following year.
Young holds much more weight at 230 pounds but still has a knack for finding the ball. Other names like Kenny Logan and Cobee Bryant are much more household names within the league. However, with a full year in the Jayhawk system, Young can break out.