Kansas football 2023 preview: Record prediction, breakout candidates, bowl game
For the first time in over a decade, Kansas has created a serious buzz around a football program ready to make a stay as a consistently competitive team.
By Andrew Tineo
The Kansas football program has preseason buzz for the first time in 15 years. The highest-win total in that timeframe, arguably the Big 12's best quarterback and a ton of production returning from 2022.
Kansas began last college football season, blitzing through non-conference competition and a thrilling win over Iowa State, their first victory over the Cyclones since 2014.
Kansas even took national championship runner-up TCU to the limit, with backup quarterback Jason Bean playing in the second half.
1.
Once the schedule beefed up, the Jayhawks showed that the sustainability had deflated. The fact Kansas got to that point in Year 2 under Leipold shows all the promise that needs to be seen.
Shades of older Jayhawk teams appeared in a 41-point loss to Texas and a 20-point defeat at Kansas State to end the season.
A valiant effort against Arkansas in a thrilling Liberty Bowl capped off the best Jayhawk season since 2008. The foundation has been built, but can it be continued?
Kansas Football: Changes from 2022 going into 2023
Offensively, there should be no slowing down. 2023 preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Jalon Daniels captains an offense full of returning value, with both running backs and all three top receivers returning.
All-Big 12 center Mike Novitsky anchors the offensive line and brings in two key transfers, expected to start in Logan Brown and Spencer Lovell.
Defensively, the secondary has a chance to be among the best in the league. Kenny Logan is a seasoned veteran in the league, and Cobee Bryant is considered the best cornerback in 2023.
Holes lie within both the front seven and along the offensive line. Kansas ranked eighth in sacks and worst in pass defense last season. Leipold added some potential starters along the unit, but neither has seen significant time at the P5 level.