5 teams that should poach Chargers OC Kellen Moore while they have the chance
Kellen Moore will once again be one of the hottest names on the offensive coordinator market.
By John Buhler
1. Pittsburgh Steelers need to save their offense to save their franchise
Of all the places Moore could go, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the best landing spot for him going away. This has nothing to do with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, but rather the Steelers organization itself. He could focus on just calling plays, while defensive-minded head coach Mike Tomlin would focus on overcoming the self-inflicted adversity this Steelers team manufactures like steel workers.
If Pickett is redeemed as an NFL quarterback in year three out of Pitt, Moore would get all the credit in the world. He would be Pickett's NFL version of Mark Whipple, the noted former Pitt offensive coordinator who let Pickett play Whippleball under the increasingly frustrating Pat Narduzzi. The best part about this potential landing spot for Moore is that it is impossible to be worse than Matt Canada.
The Steelers may see their stock down considerably of late for their rich, blue-blooded standard. However, better offensive identity is what will bring the Pittsburgh franchise back to the forefront in the deep AFC. This may not be the easiest job for any offensive coordinator to take over, but I like Moore to be closer to Bruce Arians in Pittsburgh than what Canada was calling plays under Tomlin.
If Moore cannot elevate Pickett's play in year three, then The Fake Slide King is a complete bust.