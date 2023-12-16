5 teams that should poach Chargers OC Kellen Moore while they have the chance
Kellen Moore will once again be one of the hottest names on the offensive coordinator market.
By John Buhler
2. Buffalo Bills may not stick with Joe Brady as Ken Dorsey's successor
How the final month of the season shakes out will probably decide Sean McDermott's fate as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. He should be given the benefit of the doubt, as he has been the best head coach the franchise has had since the icon Marv Levy. McDermott is defensive-minded, but is in dire need of an offensive coordinator he can trust. Ken Dorsey did not even last for two full seasons...
Replacing Brian Daboll was never going to be easy. Promoting Dorsey from within seemed good in theory, but it went to hell in a hand basket midway through this season. Buffalo is currently seeing what former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator and famous LSU Tigers passing game coordinator Joe Brady can do in the interim, but what about adding Moore if Brady doesn't work?
To me, Moore coming to Western New York could be challenging, but the Bills' infrastructure leads us to believe that they will bounce back from a pullback season like this one. Given that Josh Allen does some of the same things that Justin Herbert does well for the Chargers, you could see that potentially being an appealing component in getting Moore to come to Orchard Park this offseason.
If the Bills want to hire a full-time offensive coordinator outside the organization, why not Moore?