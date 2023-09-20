2 trades, 1 draft pick replacement Steelers should consider for Kenny Pickett
The Steelers offense has been awful to start the 2023 season. If Pittsburgh continues to compete, but can't score, all options are on the table for Kenny Pickett.
By Mark Powell
Kenny Pickett replacements: Steelers could draft Shedeur Sanders
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is rocketing up NFL Draft boards thanks to the Buffaloes 3-0 start. Sanders statistics speak for themselves, but he can read the field better the most college QB prospects and offers mobility -- something fellow first-round prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye have as well.
Sanders is listed as QB3 on some draft boards right now. If that remains the case, he should be right in the Steelers range if this season goes off the rails. Mike Tomlin is not one to completely tank a season away. Pittsburgh will win at least six games, if not more, even with Pickett, Mitch Trubisky or myself starting at QB. It's just what Tomlin does. But if the Steelers are in the top-10 of this draft and know for certain Pickett isn't the answer, expect them to take another QB.
Sanders, the son of Deion, perfected his throwing motion this offseason as he entered the Power 5. It has worked out for him and then some. Assuming Shedeur continues to improve and put up gaudy stats, Pittsburgh will be lucky if he's available at their selection.