2 trades, 1 draft pick replacement Steelers should consider for Kenny Pickett
The Steelers offense has been awful to start the 2023 season. If Pittsburgh continues to compete, but can't score, all options are on the table for Kenny Pickett.
By Mark Powell
Kenny Pickett replacements: Steelers could trade for Kirk Cousins
Pittsburgh fans may not want to hear this, but Pickett's ceiling could very well be Kirk Cousins. Pickett strikes many pundits as a game manager with a decent arm, but not one who can win a game on his own accord. Pickett needs talent around him, and while the Steelers are convinced they've done just that, he has yet to play up to that aforementioned ceiling.
Thankfully for Omar Khan, Cousins may be available. The Minnesota Vikings are 0-2 on the season and Cousins is in the final year of his contract. If Pittsburgh is serious about winning this year rather than punting their window a year down the road, acquiring Cousins should immediately jumpstart this offseason. He has the experience Pickett lacks.
Having a QB like Cousins would also immediately eliminate any and all excuses available for Matt Canada's offensive system. Canada has received scathing reviews from Pittsburgh fans for years, as both Ben Roethlisberger and now Pickett have failed to live up to the billing in Canada's scheme. Cousins is a quarterback at the tail end of his prime. If the offense doesn't work with him, then perhaps it's not the player's fault, after all.
Cousins would come at an expense, but he's a likely trade deadline target for QB-needy teams.