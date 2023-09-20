2 trades, 1 draft pick replacement Steelers should consider for Kenny Pickett
The Steelers offense has been awful to start the 2023 season. If Pittsburgh continues to compete, but can't score, all options are on the table for Kenny Pickett.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to consider all options with Kenny Pickett, especially if he continues to miss targets and struggles going through his progressions. Of course, that decision will come a few weeks down the road, and hopefully such a talking point doesn't remain in the court of public opinion beyond this week, as Pickett has another chance to prove himself.
However, if Pickett cannot move the ball against the Raiders, Texans and Ravens, Pittsburgh has a bye week prior to their Week 7 matchup against the Rams, which could allow them to hit the reset button at the QB position.
In all likelihood, Pickett will have the full season to prove himself. I'm very aware that any trade to replace Pickett is a longshot. Nonetheless, the way he's playing right now, Pickett isn't long for the Steel City. He has a rating of 69.4 with three interceptions on the year. That's not good enough.
Kenny Pickett replacements: Steelers could trade for Justin Fields
Trade one struggling QB for another? Who says no?
Such a deal is unlikely for so many reasons. The Bears sound committed to Fields, despite the frustration of their fanbase at the moment. The same can be said for Pittsburgh and Pickett. However, a mobile QB like Fields could have a better chance at succeeding in Matt Canada's offense, if he is to survive beyond this season. Fields value is also down quite a bit from its peak, so why not take a swing?
Fields has a lot of work to do as a passer, but in an offense that prefers running the football and controlling the clock like Pittsburgh, he'd be a far better fit than Pickett. Frankly, the biggest reason a trade for Fields makes sense is because he'd come rather cheap, as FanSided's Alicia de Artola wrote:
"The return on Fields will be limited. Josh Rosen was traded one year after being drafted for a 2019 second-rounder and a fifth-rounder in 2020. Trey Lance, who was drafted ahead of Fields in 2021, was just traded to the Cowboys for a measly fourth-round pick. But it may be better to act now than to get nothing for him."
If the Steelers are seriously having doubts about Pickett, they may as well try another option.