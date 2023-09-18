Overreaction Monday: 3 Justin Fields blockbuster trade packages the Bears can cash in on
If the Bears are ready to give up on Justin Fields, they should at least explore some trade options for the young quarterback while he still holds value.
The Bears were already rumored to be willing to shop quarterback Justin Fields ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, they traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers.
Now, just two games into the 2023 season, it looks increasingly clear it's time for Chicago to move on. The best way to do that? A trade to get something back for the former first-round pick.
The return on Fields will be limited. Josh Rosen was traded one year after being drafted for a 2019 second-rounder and a fifth-rounder in 2020. Trey Lance, who was drafted ahead of Fields in 2021, was just traded to the Cowboys for a measly fourth-round pick. But it may be better to act now than to get nothing for him.
Honestly, the Bears should have traded Fields before the draft when they had the chance. Now, most of the league either has a quarterback they like or just invested draft capital in a quarterback. The options for a trade are slim, but there are a few landing spots out there.
Justin Fields trade option for the Bears: Tennessee Titans
The problem for the Titans is they've been pretty good for the past few years with four playoff appearances in the last six seasons. They've just never done anything of note in the playoffs because they've always been limited at the quarterback spot.
They've tried to correct that in the last two drafts with Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The jury isn't out on either of those quarterbacks but it feels like now they've just got three mid options at QB.
So here's a bold idea: Take an actual swing and see what a dynamic playmaker could do in Tennessee.
The Titans have a surplus QB in either Willis or Levis to use in the trade. They can send one of them, probably Willis, to Chicago along with a fourth-rounder and then see what Fields can do in support of Derrick Henry.
Meanwhile, the Bears can move on from Fields while adding a raw talent who will be under team control until 2025 on the cheap.
Admittedly, this isn't the most realistic option. There are others to explore...