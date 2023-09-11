Overreaction Monday: 3 Kenny Pickett replacements Steelers should already be eyeing
Nothing is more fun than overreacting, except maybe speculating, and we do both for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their quarterback position.
Kenny Pickett had a very promising rookie season. He started 12 games, went 7- 5, and completed 63 percent of his passes for an average of 200 yards per game. He threw seven touchdowns to nine interceptions, but that is a pretty standard ratio for rookie starters.
By all accounts, he was supposed to have a great sophomore season, after a full offseason learning the playbook.
Things did not get off to a great start, as the Steelers lost 30-7 against the San Francisco 49ers. His completion percentage stayed consistent with last season, and he did throw for more yards. His one touchdown was a little bit overshadowed by his two interceptions. Going up against that vaunted defense, and all things considered, he actually played pretty well.
But we like to keep it fun, and nothing is more fun than overreacting. So here are three players that could replace Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback for the Steelers next season. One free agent, one draft pick, and one trade.
Kenny Pickett replacement in free agency: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
As of today, Cousins is the biggest name at quarterback on the free agent list. He does come with a stigma of not being able to win the big game, but he is an extremely efficient quarterback.
Over his career, he has completed 66.8 percent of his passes and averaged 262 yards per game. His touchdown to interception ratio is 2.4-to-1. Compare that to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, who the Steelers would kill to get, who completes just 62.5 percent of his passes, for 239 yards, and has a 2.3-to-1 ratio.
Cousins boasts a better career completion percentage than Aaron Rodgers, as well as more yards per game. He is the perfect game manager at quarterback, who is fine handing off the ball, and completing a high percentage of passes when needed. Give him a stout defense, and he will take that team to the playoffs, and probably deep into the playoffs.
Honorable Mention: Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield