Kim Mulkey has unhinged take on Kamilla Cardoso shove that sparked brawl
Kim Mulkey showed frustration toward Kamilla Cardoso after a scuffle between teams.
Kim Mulkey did not hold anything back during her post-game press conference after LSU's battle against South Carolina in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Title, which they lost.
But it was the late-game scuffle that went on between the teams that made the media the most from the game.
Multiple players were ejected from the game and Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso has been suspended for the first game of the NCAA Tournament because of the altercation.
It was when the Gamecocks were winning 73-66 with only 2:08 remaining in the game when Gamecocks freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson. It was then that Johnson grabbed Fulwiley who walked away.
But Gamecocks Ashlyn Watkins approached, and Johnson pushed her away. Players then began to gather around and yell at one another. Once Cardoso got to the scene, she aggressively shoved Johnson to the ground, which led to the benches clearing out. When all this happened, Johnson's brother even jumped over the scorer's table and onto the court.
After the game, Mulkey was asked about what happened, and most of her answers were practical to make from a coach's point. But the end was questionable.
Kim Mulkey's comments on Kamilla Cardoso
Kardoso stands at 6-foot-7 and got into it with 5-foot-10 Johnson when she had nothing to do with the altercation to begin with. During the brawl, Reese stayed near the bench, and later on, she mentioned how it was vital that she avoid the situation.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley also apologized during an interview following the team's win.
"I just want to apologize to the basketball community," Staley said. "When you're playing in championship games like this, in our league, things get heated. No bad intentions, their emotions got so far ahead of them that sometimes these things happen. So, I want to apologize for us playing a part in that, because that's not who we are and that's not what we're about."
If the two teams face each other once again in the March Madness tournament, it will be fascinating to see the rivalry strive on the big stage, especially after this altercation.