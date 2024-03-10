Heated LSU-South Carolina game gets dangerous after Flau'jae Johnson's brother storms court
A heated game between LSU and South Carolina took a turn for the worse when Flau'jae Johnson's brother stormed the court.
By Mark Powell
Yes, it's March, and with that comes increased focus on the college game. The NCAA Tournament is right around the corner for Angel Reese and LSU, but before they start that journey, they face one of their toughest challenges to date in an undefeated South Carolina squad for the SEC Championship.
South Carolina is a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, as Dawn Staley's bunch has faced the gauntlet of an SEC schedule, even defeating LSU by six in January.
Angel Reese, who was an emerging star in last season's NCAA Tournament, has only grown in her junior season. Reese averages 19 points and 13 rebounds per game. However, she's even more well-known for the bravado she brings to every contest, including last season's NCAA Championship game against Iowa and Caitlin Clark. Reese famously trolled Clark and the Hawkeyes as LSU won the title game in blowout fashion, 102-85.
Reese made headlines again on Sunday for what appeared to be some sketchy-at-best decisions against No. 1-seeded USC.
The 21-year-old pulled the hair of a South Carolina defender as the two were battling for a rebound early in the contest.
Reese was also called for a flagrant for a high elbow to Kamilla Cardoso, but was not removed from the game.
LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's brother storms court amid chaos
As if the matchup between Reese and Cardoso wasn't heated enough, towards the end of regulation, the brother of guard Flau'jae Johnson jumped onto the court during a scuffle between the two teams. Obviously this will only fuel the arguments against court storming, but this is the first time I can recall seeing a family member take matters into their own hands to protect a player.
Johnson is a sophomore for LSU and averages over 14 points per game. It goes without saying, but there is so place for this in basketball at any level.
Thankfully no players were harmed, as Johnson's brother was held back in the chaos. A well-intentioned rivalry between two top-10 teams has taken a turn for the worse.