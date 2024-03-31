Kim Mulkey responds to much overhyped Washington Post 'hit piece'
The Washington Post article profiling Mulkey was published Saturday morning, and Mulkey continued to give her opinion to the media.
On Saturday morning, The Washington Post published the infamous article profiling Kim Mulkey, which she had already threatened legal action over. It happened to be published the same day her LSU Tigers played in the Sweet 16.
The article visited topics about how Mulkey treated gay players, how she acted during Baylor football's sexual assault scandal, and her relationship with her father, Les.
Before the story's release, rumors of it got to Mulkey and turned into her being on the offensive against The Washington Post before it was published. Mulkey continued to threaten with legal action. She even said she hired "the best defamation law firm in the country."
However, when the story came out, ESPN's Holly Rowe was the first one to reveal to her shortly before LSU took on UCLA in the Sweet 16 matchup that it was published.
“You’re telling me something I didn’t know, so you’re the bearer of good news, bad news, however you want to look at it,” Mulkey told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “But are you really surprised? Are you really surprised by the timing of it? But I can tell you I haven’t read it. Don’t know that I will read it. I’ll leave that up to my attorneys.”
In true Mulkey fashion, she showed frustration, but it didn't get to her or her Tigers as they beat UCLA 78-69 to head to the Elite Eight and keep alive their chances for a repeat.
Kim Mulkey turned attention to LA Times after overhyped Washington Post profile
When Mulkey and the Tigers thought The Washington Post story was the worst of their worries, the Los Angeles Times published an article describing the UCLA-LSU matchup as a "reckoning" between good and evil. The Tigers being the "villains" and "dirty debutantes."
Mulkey was unhappy to hear the report's names called her players.
More articles focused on Mulkey coaching and this LSU Tigers team are bound to be published over the next few days as they are set for a rematch between Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight.
The Tigers will take on the top-seeded Iowa on Monday night for a chance to get back to the Final Four.