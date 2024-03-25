Kim Mulkey denies 'sleazy reporter' contributed to LSU's slow start
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey finds another way to slam the Washington Post even after a win.
Kim Mulkey found another way to lash out once again at an unnamed (but seemingly identified) Washington Post reporter following LSU's second-round win in the NCAA tournament over Middle Tennessee Sunday.
The Tigers were off to a slow start and kept the Blue Raiders close for most of the game. But they outscored them in the second half and won 83-56.
During the post game press conference Mulkey was asked if her team could have been distracted by the possibility of a negative story and her harsh press conference Saturday.
Mulkey replied in true Kim Mulkey fashion.
Kim Mulkey addresses Washington Post story again
While Mulkey suggests it is not a distraction, the questionable publicity at a time when the Tigers are looking to go back-to-back can be a concern for the team.
At the same time, it could be true that her team doesn't know what she said Saturday. It shows from Flau'jae Johnson, who tweeted on Saturday an intimate image of the two.
Johnson had 21 points in the second-round win, and Angel Reese had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers.
In the press conference on Saturday, Mulkey made the comments against the expected Washington Post story. She mentioned that the Blue Raiders hadn't lost since January 10 and that it won't be an easy matchup for the Tigers.
The Tigers were down 41-32 with 8:22 to go in the third quarter until they woke up and turned things around to make it a blowout win.
As the Tigers head into the Sweet 16, it's likely we will hear more lashing out by Mulkey and this rumored Washington Post article more.
LSU will face the winner of the UCLA-Creighton matchup on Monday night for a chance to advance to the Elite Eight where there could be a possible rematch with Caitlin Clark and Iowa.