Kirk Cousins emphatically shuts down notion of beef over Michael Penix Jr. selection
By Lior Lampert
While there has been plenty of criticism and shade thrown at the Atlanta Falcons for spending the No. 8 overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. after signing four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million (including $100 million guaranteed), the two players have handled the situation admirably thus far.
Penix ideally would have landed with a franchise where he could slot in as the immediate starter. Meanwhile, Cousins could have benefitted from Atlanta using the eighth pick on a player who could play alongside him and upgrade the roster as the Falcons try to contend in a wide-open NFC South division. Alas, the two are bound to one another, whether they like it or not.
As an established veteran quarterback, Cousins could make a fuss over the Falcons bringing in his successor before he has even had a chance to make his debut for the franchise. Instead, he has been the consummate pro, evidenced by his recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast.
Cousins addressed the matter publicly for the first time since Penix ended up in Atlanta, providing a candid response from his perspective and shutting down the notion of any beef between him and the Falcons for their first-round selection emphatically.
"This isn't, like, a foreign concept... there's an awareness that this is the NFL, anything can happen," Cousins said. "I don't think there can be [beef]. I don't think it's helpful. We're trying to win a Super Bowl, and it's hard enough."
Whether Cousins is upset or frustrated is hard to tell because he did a solid job of masking his emotions during this interview. Regardless, the Falcons have given him 180 million reasons to feel secure about his role as the franchise quarterback.