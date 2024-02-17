Klay Thompson used a perfect role model for his off-bench scoring explosion
Klay Thompson isn't letting a bench role deter him, using a Hall of Fame bench player as a model of inspiration.
By Lior Lampert
Earlier this week, future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season in 2012, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a thrilling 140-137 victory against the Utah Jazz.
Thompson ceded his starting spot to rookie Brandin Podziemski, who has been a critical contributor for the Warriors and an excellent fit alongside Warriors superstar Stephen Curry since day one.
But, he didn’t let that deter him from igniting the team with a vintage performance, draining seven threes en route to scoring 35 points in 28 minutes.
The five-time All-Star has looked like a shell of the surefire Hall of Famer he’s been throughout his illustrious career, with age, injuries, and confidence visibly taking a toll on him in 2023-24.
At times this season, we’ve seen Thompson’s emotions get the best of him in real time as he tries to come to grips with the reality that he is no longer the player he once was.
Instead of harping on his newfound role, Thompson has found a way to put a more positive spin on the matter, citing a Hall of Fame bench player as a role model for making the most of the situation as he enters the tail end of his career.
Klay Thompson compares himself to Manu Ginobili
Following Golden State’s victory over the Jazz, Thompson was asked about coming off the bench, and he used San Antonio Spurs legendary guard Manu Ginobili as an example of a player finding ways to help his team win regardless of whether he’s starting or not.
“I thought about Manu Ginobili. That guy has four rings and a gold medal. Came off the bench his whole career, and I don’t think anyone looks down on his Hall of Fame candidacy,” Thompson said.
Before the season, the Warriors approached Thompson (who is in the final year of his current deal) about a two-year, $48 million contract extension, which he turned down.
His poor play since has led to questions about his future with the only franchise he’s ever known and won four NBA Championships playing for.
However, maybe the two sides can reconvene and work something out this time if the second Splash Brother can continue to embrace his bench role and thrive in it as he did against the Jazz.
He may not be the elite two-way sharpshooting wing he once was, but Thompson is undoubtedly still a serviceable NBA player who can contribute to team success.