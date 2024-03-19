3 players Knicks fans should watch in the NCAA Tournament
The New York Knicks have a mid-first-round pick this year and fans should keep a close eye on these three players in the NCAA Tournament.
By Lior Lampert
2. Yves Missi, C, Baylor
Baylor’s Yves Missi meets the criteria of exactly what Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks for in a center: an athletic, rim-running shot-blocker. Missi has thrived in that role as a freshman in college, averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the floor.
Standing at 7-feet tall and weighing 235 pounds, Missi already has the physique of an NBA center, which should prevent opposing teams from bullying him in the paint (as we’ve seen with other young big men who enter the league with a more slender frame).
While the Knicks have two talented centers firmly in their primes already on the roster, Mitchell Robinson has been prone to injury throughout his career. Isaiah Hartenstein will be a free agent this offseason. The latter has potentially played himself out of New York’s price range, which could force them to replace him given their less-than-ideal cap situation. Re-signing Hartenstein and moving on from Robinson could be an alternative path the Knicks look to take that would also create a need for Missi.
It’s hard to envision Thibs passing up on the Baylor product if he has a strong tournament run and is on the board when New York is on the clock.