3 players Knicks fans should watch in the NCAA Tournament
The New York Knicks have a mid-first-round pick this year and fans should keep a close eye on these three players in the NCAA Tournament.
By Lior Lampert
Between the start of March Madness and the home stretch of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, there's arguably no better time to be a basketball fan. The stakes can't be much higher while the level of competition has intensified.
While teams across the Association are gearing up for what they hope will be deep playoff runs, collegiate players are preparing to showcase their talents on a national stage to improve their stock ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
NBA front office executives will scout prospects during the 2024 NCAA Tournament to see how their games may or may not translate to the pros, including the New York Knicks, led by President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose. The Knicks could have as many as four first-round picks this year if the ping-pong balls fall their way so they will have all eyes on the college basketball's annual event.
New York has exceeded expectations this year, looking like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. However, they still have questions about the long-term construction of their roster, and they could find answers via the draft. So, the Knicks brass and their fanbase alike should key in on watching these three players in The Big Dance.
3. Stephon Castle, G, Connecticut
2023-24 Big East Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle is one of the more intriguing players projected to go in or near the back half of the first round.
At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Castle has an ideal frame that will allow his defensive prowess and positional versatility to shine in the pros. His physical tools make him an attractive prospect, but his inconsistent play and shooting woes as a freshman have been well-documented.
Castle is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, though he’s shooting a dreadful 28.1 percent from beyond the arc. His inability to make threes consistently is his Achilles heel, but his 52.8 two-point field goal percentage suggests there is untapped potential. Moreover, Castle is an underrated playmaker with great feel for the game, which he uses to find open teammates for easy buckets.
With the UConn Huskies seeking to defend their championship victory from last season, Castle has a chance to impress the Knicks front office and the rest of the league by helping them become the first team to win consecutive NCAA Tournaments since Florida did it in 2006-07.