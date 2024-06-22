Kyler Murray already sees great potential in Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Arizona Cardinals were blessed by the NFL Draft gods by having three QB-needy teams placed in front of them. That allowed Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., viewed by some as the best overall prospect in his class, to fall into Arizona's lap with the No. 4 pick.
Wide receiver was a position of need for the Cardinals going into the offseason. Now, with Hollywood Brown in Kansas City and Rondale Moore in Atlanta, the importance of Harrison's arrival is only elevated. The Cards' offensive outlook wouldn't be the same without him.
If there's anybody who ought to be excited about Harrison's potential impact this season, it's Kyler Murry. The former No. 1 pick returned from injury last season and cemented his claim on the QB1 gig, putting to bed any lingering doubt about his future. At 26 years old, Murray still has a long career ahead of him. Between his mobility outside the pocket and his accuracy inside the pocket, Arizona doesn't need to worry about the QB position.
Still, even the best quarterbacks need a half-decent WR corps to accomplish anything of note. Harrison immediately assumed the WR1 mantle for Arizona on draft night, whether he admits it or not. His QB already sees the potential in preseason drills. Murray gushed about Harrison's tantalizing talent in a recent interview with ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.
"I think that takes us to another level. When you got a guy out there that is capable of winning one-on-ones, obviously he's got to go do it and he knows that. We all know it, but as far as manipulating coverage and stuff like that, you got a guy out there that can do that and even if he's not open, he's open. I'm excited to be able to build that with him, but when he does what he does, yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league."
A bold statement, and a glowing endorsement.
Is the Cardinals' offense going to be "top of the league," as Murray proclaims? Probably not. But, there's a real opportunity for OC Drew Petzing to formulate a dynamic offensive foundation between Murray and Harrison. It remains to be seen how the rest of the offense will congeal around Arizona's stars, but Harrison is a versatile weapon. He's comfortable running in-between routes and exploding for yards after the catch. The top-end vertical speed will put butts in seats, but Harrison is far from a one-trick pony.
Harrison is one of the best WR prospects in recent memory, with some comparing him to former UGA standout A.J. Green. The junior dominated despite Ohio State's mediocre QB play, reeling in 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns across 12 games. Harrison averaged 18.1 yards per catch, a positively absurd number that could remain fairly steady at the next level.
Every rookie faces challenges in the NFL, but Harrison has a level of speed, size, and vision seldom found at his position. He locates every football and pulls off challenging catches in traffic with startling regularity. He can turn a bad pass into a huge play. He puts even the best cornerbacks in a blender with shifty hips, excellent stop-start ability, and acceleration one might expect from a vintage sports car, not a human.
The Cardinals' offense should be a lot of fun to watch this season.