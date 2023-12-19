3 Lakers besides LeBron and Anthony Davis who should absolutely be on the All-Star Game ballot
The Lakers have a large fanbase that can influence the outcome of the All-Star Game ballot. Here are three Lakers who could make it outside of their two stars.
2. D'Angelo Russell
D'Angelo Russell was also another midseason acquisition for the Lakers last season, returning to the team where he was selected second overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He has also been a fan favorite for the Lakers and has become the third star in the starting lineup next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Unlike Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell has played like an All-Star in years past and has an All-Star selection to his name. This season he is averaging 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, on .473/.393/.768 shooting splits.
Those numbers are very solid, but the Western Conference is also talented at the guard position. Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, and Kyrie Irving will all be near the top of the ballot.
The guard depth in the Western Conference isn't nearly as deep as it might seem which gives D’Angelo Russell a very realistic chance at making a surprise appearance near the top of the voting results. He has Lakers fans behind him which will give him a lot of votes.