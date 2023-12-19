3 Lakers besides LeBron and Anthony Davis who should absolutely be on the All-Star Game ballot
The Lakers have a large fanbase that can influence the outcome of the All-Star Game ballot. Here are three Lakers who could make it outside of their two stars.
1. Austin Reaves
Austin Reaves is easily the biggest fan favorite, outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was signed as an undrafted free agent, worked his way into getting more minutes and now has become the Lakers third-best player.
On the season Reaves is averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists, on .468/.362/.870 shooting splits. His numbers have been much better since coming off the bench, since which he has averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, on .490/.396/.894 shooting splits.
Even though his numbers don't look better than D'Angelo Russell's, Reaves is their third-best player. For one he plays off LeBron James extremely well, he is in the closing lineup more than Russell, and is right now, among the betting favorites to win the Sixth Man of the Year. Since he is in that race, he will get All-Star votes. Even before he broke out last season, Reaves finished as one of the top fan vote-getters for the Western Conference guards.
Reaves has become a very good player in the league and if there is any other Laker outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis who deserves an All-Star selection, it should be him. The guard depth in the West is way too much for him to realistically make it, but Lakers fans could always pull off a miracle.