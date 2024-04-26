Lakers chemistry may have been broken in 11th straight loss to the Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers are now on the brink of elimination after their Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets. To make matters worse, the team's chemistry may be fractured.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to win Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. As such, they are now down 3-0 and one loss away from going home for the summer.
Things were already looking bad enough after they coughed up a late lead in Game 2 and failed to even the series in Denver. Then after Game 2, Anthony Davis had some cryptic comments about head coach Darvin Ham that rubbed his Lakers teammates the wrong way.
To make matters worse, during a timeout in Game 3, D'Angelo Russell could be seen off to the side and not engaged in the team's huddle, instead sitting down and eating a snack.
Lakers' chemistry could be fractured following Game 3 loss
This is not a good look for the Lakers, and all of this is coming at the worst possible time.
The Lakers are in a position where they have to win four consecutive games to advance to the second round of the playoffs. They earned seed No. 7 in the Western Conference thanks to their Play-In victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. However, they have cooled off since then and now find themselves facing elimination.
With Davis throwing shade at Ham and Russell not being engaged in the team's huddle, it raises questions about the chemistry in the locker room and whether or not the team is fully united.
Issues with the chemistry will only drag them down as they try to piece together a comeback to stay alive, especially facing the Nuggets, who swept them in the Conference Finals last year and have now won 11 straight games against them, including the playoffs.
The Lakers are going to need to put these issues behind them if they want to mount a comeback. These potential chemistry issues are the absolute last thing they needed to happen with their season now hanging in the balance.
Game 4 will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers should hope to have any issues resolved by tip-off.