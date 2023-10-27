Lakers news: Lakers planning to get Bronny, LeBron defends AD, Reaves compared to Doncic
The Lakers are eying Bronny James, LeBron comes to his co-star's defense, and Austin Reaves is drawing Lluka Doncic comparisons.
By Kdelaney
Lakers news: Austin Reaves compared to Doncic
Welp. It's official! Austin Reaves is drawing Luka Doncic comparisons. Current Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel was with the Lakers from 2019-2022. According to the LA Times' Dan Woike, Vogel noted similarities between Doncic and Reaves' games when Reaves was just a prospect.
Some may be surprised to learn that Reaves' 6-foot-5 frame is only two inches shorter than Doncic's. There is definitely a similarity between Reaves and Doncic, as it is very difficult to speed up either of them when they come out of a pick-and-roll. They both play electrifying, yet terrifyingly patient basketball.
In Thursday's win over the Suns, Reaves recorded 10 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Remember: the Lakers paid Austin Reaves for a reason. Reaves is an integral part of this Lakers team, and his energy and effort will have a major impact on where they stand this season.