Lakers news: Lakers planning to get Bronny, LeBron defends AD, Reaves compared to Doncic
The Lakers are eying Bronny James, LeBron comes to his co-star's defense, and Austin Reaves is drawing Lluka Doncic comparisons.
By Kdelaney
Lakers news: LeBron defends AD
Anthony Davis got a lot of criticism after the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in their season debut. Which is why, following Thursday's 100-95 Laker victory over the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James immediately came to his teammate's defense.
In addition to his 30 points, Davis finished with 12 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in the game. For comparison, during Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets, Davis had 17 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, and shot 6-of-17 from the field. Clearly, Anthony Davis returned to his dominant form in Thursday's game, and the Lakers can only hope that remains the case.