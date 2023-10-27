Lakers news: Lakers planning to get Bronny, LeBron defends AD, Reaves compared to Doncic
The Lakers are eying Bronny James, LeBron comes to his co-star's defense, and Austin Reaves is drawing Lluka Doncic comparisons.
By Kdelaney
Lakers news: Lakers planning to get Bronny
LeBron has made it clear that he eventually wants to play with his son, Bronny. In fact, James even hinted at sticking around to play with both sons. If Bron declines a $51 million player option, James could be a free agent next summer. However, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Lakers are going to figure out a way to keep LeBron in LA.
"He would want to be able to play on the same team as his son, if it’s possible, but even if Bronny is in the draft (he intends to play at some point this season as a freshman for USC), most observers believe the Lakers will find a way to make sure that happens in Los Angeles."
On Saturday, when reporters asked LeBron what's keeping him going as he heads into his 21st season, James said, "to continue to be as great as I can be and solidify what I want to do in my career and still seeing that Larry O’Brien trophy in my mind on a daily basis."
LeBron has given so much to the game of basketball. Hopefully James will be able to exit the league gracefully with Bronny, Bryce, or maybe both by his side.