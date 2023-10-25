LeBron hints at staying in the NBA until he can play with both of his sons
It's no secret LeBron James wants to play with his son Bronny, but what about Bryce?
By Kdelaney
At 38 years old, LeBron James is still hustling after loose balls. This season, LeBron officially became the oldest player in the NBA. He trails Vince Carter's record for most seasons played by one season.
However, if the latest Beats by Dre commercial is any indicator, Vince Carter's record stands no chance; as LeBron could be gearing up to play well into his 40s.
LeBron James hints at playing with both of his sons
A recent Beats by Dre commercial suggests the star Laker might stay in the NBA long enough to play with his sons.
Several of LeBron's career achievements are mentioned in the commercial, including his move from Cleveland to Miami and back. Although NBA fans were most intrigued by Savannah James' line, "Tell them you're not done till you play with your son. Then do that again."
In the past, James has said he wants to play at least one season with his son Bronny, who's currently a freshman at USC. Until now, nothing has been revealed about LeBron's desire to share the floor with Bryce. You'd think one son would be enough, and to expect more seems absurd. Nope. The fact that this is even in the realm of possibility only speaks to LeBron's talent and longevity.
Now, Bronny is a freshman in college and could technically declare for the 2024 NBA Draft after his first season at USC. Bryce James, however, still has two years left of high school. Meaning, he can't declare for the draft until 2026. With that said, LeBron would have to wait until he's 42 and play at least four more seasons to share the floor with both of his sons.
Although the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets last night, LeBron finished with 21 points, five assists, and eight rebounds. While LeBron James has a long way to go before reuniting with his sons in the NBA, he remains an unstoppable force on the court. If LeBron keeps up this level of play and his sons follow suit, the James family can literally write their own history.