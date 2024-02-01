Lakers rumors: 3 buyout candidates LeBron James need to convince to sign in LA
The trade market is getting tight and the Lakers might need to find help elsewhere. LeBron James should consider calling up these three buyout candidates.
By Kdelaney
1. Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward is a player who can create his own shot and hold his own on defense. Hayward is 33 years old, and his window to compete for a championship is only getting thinner the longer he's in Charlotte. This season, Hayward averages 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. He's shooting 46.8 percent from the field on the year, seeing 5.6 makes on 11.9 attempts per game. Hayward's an efficient scorer, but with his history of injuries and high contract value, it seems unlikely Hayward will get traded.
Hayward is a plug-and-play player who can fit on practically any team. This would be a very smart pick up for the Lakers. On top of having 29 playoff games under his belt, Hayward would be a savvy third option to place next to AD and LeBron. Besides being a possible upgrade to Taurean Prince, Hayward would add even more depth at the wing position for the Lakers. The price is high now, but Hayward would be a luxury to have on a minimum contract.