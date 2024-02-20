4 stars the Lakers can replace LeBron James with if he leaves this offseason
By Curt Bishop
2. DeMar DeRozan
Anunoby isn't the only former Raptors star the Lakers could look to add this coming offseason.
DeMar DeRozan is another option. Signing with the Lakers would signal a homecoming for the veteran forward, who grew up in Compton California. In addition, he is a graduate of USC, so he could play close to his old college stomping grounds.
Like Anunoby, DeRozan is incredibly versatile and can play the two, three, and four positions on the court.
Where DeRozan differs from James and even Anunoby is that he is more of an inside scorer, but he still has put together some solid offensive stats this year.
In 53 games, the Chicago Bulls star is averaging 22.7 points per game and 5.2 assists. He also is shooting 47.2 percent from the field and has a solid 3-point percentage of 33.3.
DeRozan could also be a solid veteran leader with the Lakers. He was drafted back in 2009 and has been in the league for over 10 years.
Over the course of his career, DeRozan is a three-time All-NBA team selection and a six-time All-Star.
The Lakers certainly couldn't go wrong if they made a play for DeRozan this coming offseason.