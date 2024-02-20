4 stars the Lakers can replace LeBron James with if he leaves this offseason
By Curt Bishop
1. Paul George
If the Lakers wanted to replace James' inside presence, somebody who could fit them perfectly is Paul George.
George has been with the Los Angeles Clippers for the past five seasons. Signing with the Lakers would allow him to stay in Los Angeles.
In 50 games, George has averaged 22.5 points per game, 3.6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds.
At 6-8, George comes close to LeBron's height and would be a solid inside presence for the Lakers. But he wouldn't be limited to just that.
George has shot 45.8 percent from the field and has a three-point percentage of 39.3 this season.
The 33-year-old has been to nine All-Star Games and has earned six All-NBA team selections and four All-Defensive Team selections.
He's another player who is versatile, can produce on both ends of the floor, and play multiple positions on the court.
George might make the most sense for the Lakers out of everybody available in free agency this coming summer. If he joins the Lakers, it will certainly add fuel to the fire in the rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers.
We'll see if the Lakers pivot to him in the event that James opts out and signs elsewhere.