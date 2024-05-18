Latest Gerrit Cole update draws Yankees closer to unexpected conundrum
The New York Yankees lost Gerrit Cole to a nagging elbow injury in spring training. He has been out of sight, but not quite out of mind since then. It has been a great season for the Yankees, 31-15 and first place in the vaunted AL East, but it's hard to ignore the looming return of the MLB's most reliable ace.
We don't know how exactly Cole will fare once he's back, but few top-shelf pitchers have performed more consistently over the last decade. He is the reigning AL Cy Young winner and yes, he is going to lead the Yanks' bullpen once he's healthy.
There's just one problem. Well, actually, it's not a problem. It's a good problem.
New York's starting rotation has been rock-solid all season. Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes have turned back the clock a bit, while Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil are on bona fide heaters right now. The Marcus Stroman contract has aged well so far, for good measure.
The Yankees have five starters performing at a good-to-great level, which puts them in a bit of a squeeze once Cole returns. Somebody is going to be demoted, but who will it be? And who should it be?
Aaron Boone and the Yankees' coaching staff don't have much longer to figure it out. Pitching coach Matt Blake told reporters that Cole threw in the low-90s during Saturday's bullpen session, "one notch ahead" of a typical spring training progression.
It shouldn't be too much longer until Cole is back on the mound, folks. In live game action. That means a consequential decision is on the horizon. New York doesn't want to mess up its mojo on the mound, that much is certain.
Gerrit Cole is getting closer to his Yankees debut... who does he replace?
As is the case between most managers and fandoms, there is a difference of opinion on key players. Most New York fans would probably pick a different pitcher to boot from the rotation than Boone would. Unfortunately, the latter has total authority. Boone and his staff will make their decision based on performance to date, as well as contract obligations, long-term belief, and postseason projection.
The obvious candidate for a demotion is 26-year-old Luis Gil, who simply has less experience than his peers. This is Gil's first season with meaningful reps and a consistent role. Unfortunately, that could come to an end in a few weeks when Cole returns. If pulled from the starting crew, Gil would either transition into a long relief role or go back to Triple-A Scranton.
Fans, however, might (rightfully) point out that Gil has the second-lowest ERA of the Yankees' five starters right now (2.51). He is wheeling and dealing, with a commendable 1.093 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched. He has made eight starts with a 4-1 record. It doesn't get too much better than that.
And yet, Gil is unlikely to take precedent over the more established options atop New York's rotation. Nestor Cortes has been the "worst" on paper — his 3.56 ERA is the highest and is his 2-4 record is the only sub-.500 mark. And yet, Cortes leads New York in innings (60.2) and total starts (10). He is operating as the bell cow. Carlos Rodon might be an even more popular pick among fans, but $162 million contracts tend to keep you glued in the starting rotation.
The Yankees' decision will come down to several factors, but Gil is the least established of the bunch. That probably won't work in his favor. As great as New York's collective has been, Cole is that dude. Somebody has to go, even if it stings in the moment.