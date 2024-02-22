Latest LeBron James injury update makes playing in All-Star Game more silly
LeBron James set an NBA record by being selected to and starting his 20th NBA All-Star Game. James continues to show no signs of slowing down in his age 39 season as he's averaging 24.8 points per game to go along with 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Despite LeBron's best efforts, his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA this season, going 30-26 through their first 56 games of the season, good for ninth place in a loaded Western Conference.
For the Lakers to get a top-six seed in the West and get a guaranteed playoff spot, they're going to have to be among the best teams in the league down the stretch. Unfortunately, their quest to do so has already gotten off to a rough start with LeBron set to miss Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
LeBron missing a game here and there isn't shocking when taking into account his age and years of playing in the NBA, but missing the first game after the All-Star Break, especially after playing in the All-Star Game is a bad look.
LeBron James' injury update makes playing in the All-Star Game a bad look
LeBron has been dealing with an ankle injury for a while now. That injury caused him to miss a game against the Jazz leading up to the All-Star break, and even missing the All-Star practice ahead of the actual game. James played in the game but had a minutes limit. He wound up playing just under 14 minutes in the Eastern Conference's victory.
James, like everyone else in the game, played with minimal effort during the All-Star Game, but he didn't shy from dunking despite the bad ankle.
Playing in the All-Star Game likely didn't affect his status for Thursday's game, but it certainly didn't help either. James playing in that meaningless game but being unable to participate in Thursday's tilt on national TV against Stephen Curry and the 10th-seeded Warriors is not his best look.
The Lakers need every win they can get right now, and heading into Golden State without their best player against a desperate Warriors team will be a challenge that they might not be able to overcome. With that game being the first of a back-to-back, Lakers fans can only hope LeBron is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Spurs.