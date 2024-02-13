Who has started the most All-Star Games in NBA history?
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made NBA history with his 20th All-Star Game selection, once again surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. Here's a look at which players have the most All-Star Game starts in NBA history.
By Kinnu Singh
The NBA All-Star weekend is a multi-day ceremony that celebrates the league's best players. The four-day festivities conclude with the marquee event, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which has showcased star players throughout NBA history. The lineup is determined by a combination of fan, player and media voting.
The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18. This will mark the first time that Indiana has hosted the All-Star ceremonies since the 1985 All-Star Game, which resulted in a 140-129 victory by the Western Conference.
The 2023-24 NBA All-Star Game roster was unveiled in January, and it was a historic one. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was selected for his 20th NBA All-Star Game. James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star Game selections in league history.
Abdul-Jabbar, who held the All-Star Game record for 35 years, was selected to the All-Star Game every year from 1970 to 1989. James has been selected to the All-Star Game every year he has been in the league, except for his rookie season in 2003-04.
James is no stranger to breaking Abdul-Jabbar's records — last year, James surpassed the Hall of Famer to become the league's all-time scoring leader.
James already holds the record for most All-Star Game points (426), field goals (172) and minutes (522). In 2011, James became the second player to record a triple-double — a feat only Michael Jordan had accomplished before him. James was the All-Star Game MVP in 2006, 2008 and 2018. With one more MVP, he would tie Kobe Bryant and Bob Pettit for most All-Star MVPs awards.
James will be joined on the Western Conference squad by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be joined by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Bucks guard Damian Lillard and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Here's a look at which players have started the most All-Star Games in NBA history.
Players with most All-Star Game starts in NBA history
Player
All-Star Games
LeBron James
20
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
19
Kobe Bryant
18
Tim Duncan
15
Kevin Garnett
15
Shaquille O'Neal
15
Dirk Nowitzki
14
Karl Malone
14
Michael Jordan
14
Jerry West
14