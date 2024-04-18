Latest mock draft projects wild trade carousel for Vikings, Cardinals and more
Trade scenarios like this one are why nobody really knows what is going to happen in an NFL Draft.
By John Buhler
With the Minnesota Vikings probably looking to move up from No. 11 to take a quarterback, as well as the Arizona Cardinals being a potential trade-back candidate sitting at No. 4, let's make a deal. In Dane Brugler's latest NFL mock draft for The Athletic, he has a series of trades involving these two teams that could have our heads spinning if this were to actually manifest come next Thursday night.
While his first three picks are chalk, Brugler has Minnesota trading up from No. 11 to No. 4 to draft quarterback J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. The Vikings give Arizona No. 11 and No. 23 this year from Houston, as well as next year's third-round pick to go up seven spots to be in position to draft McCarthy. This deal gives Arizona three first-rounders, as they have one of Houston's from Cleveland.
From there, Brugler has Arizona moving up from No. 11 in a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for No. 5. All the Bolts need to move back six spots is No. 11 and No. 35 this year. Arizona takes Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as the first non-quarterback coming off the board. Los Angeles gets Alabama offensive tackle J.C. Latham a few picks later with the No. 11 overall selection.
Arizona then uses the No. 23 overall pick it got from Minnesota from Houston on Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean. A few picks later, the Cardinals use the No. 27 overall pick they got from Houston last year on Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. All three of these teams taking players in the first round come out of the draft better than when they entered it, especially Arizona.
Let's discuss how feasible all this is. Who is going to gum up the trade scenarios Brugler proposed?
NFL Draft rumors: A Cardinals-Vikings trade could reshape first round
While I think all three teams come out of it okay, I have a hard time seeing the Chargers being cooperative in the Cardinals' attempt to trade back up into the top five. The compensation going Arizona's way for the rights to the No. 4 overall seems fair. I wouldn't take McCarthy that high, but I will say that he would be going to an ideal situation for him, mostly because I like Kevin O'Connell a ton.
Although I like Latham on the Chargers, and love the combination of Harrison, DeJean and Robinson on the Cardinals, Brugler has me lost on the Los Angeles part of this. He has them taking Latham at No. 11 and McCarthy's Michigan teammate in defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with the No. 35 overall pick coming over from Arizona. Why wouldn't the Chargers just take Harrison with the No. 5 pick?
While the Chargers are a major trade-back candidate as well, they may not be as dead-set on Harrison as the vibes the Cardinals are giving off. They may not play in the same conference, but I would have a hard time passing on the best receiver in the draft with such tremendous NFL pedigree if Harrison is just sitting there at No. 5. That is where I struggle to see Arizona trading back up here.
And for that reason, I don't know if the Vikings and Cardinals are the best trade partners. Being in the same conference means it would cost Minnesota a greater premium to move up than an AFC team picking in the same part of the draft. Arizona really needs a wide receiver. Harrison is the best available. Even if Arizona were to move back up, somebody else could strike a deal with the Chargers.
This is all great in theory, but the NFL Draft doesn't care what you or I or anyone thinks about it.