Latest Trevor Story injury update is really bad news for the Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox could be without veteran shortstop Trevor Story for the foreseeable future if the latest injury update from manager Alex Cora is any indication.
By Lior Lampert
UPDATE: Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow revealed that Trevor Story suffered a fractured glenoid that will require surgery. The recovery timetable is six months, meaning that Story will be out for the remainder of the season.
The original story can be viewed below:
After fully extending and diving out for a hard-hit ground ball headed towards left field off the bat of Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout on Apr. 5, Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story appeared to be in considerable pain and was taken out of the lineup shortly after.
Story has since undergone an MRI, which revealed a subluxation, which led to his placement on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder dislocation. Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided a more recent update on Tuesday, which is not an encouraging sign for the Red Sox if his comments about the potential severity of the issue are any indication.
Cora told reporters there is concern about the bone structure in Story's dislocated shoulder, so the two-time All-Star is traveling to Los Angeles to receive a second medical opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday, as Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald points out.
Latest Trevor Story injury update is troublesome for the Red Sox
That is not good news for a Red Sox team that has gotten off to a surprising and impressive 7-3 start to the 2024 MLB campaign but lacks proven veterans in their lineup outside of Story.
Story has struggled to start the season, recording a .226/.294/.323 slash line in 34 plate appearances and has yet to hit a home run, batting in four runs. But his presence in the heart of Boston's batting order and at shortstop is vital to their success, making this a potentially brutal blow depending on how long the shoulder injury keeps him out of the lineup.
Despite Story himself describing the shoulder ailment as "significant," he remains hopeful that he can return to play at some point this year. But the fact that he did not rule out the possibility of missing the entire season is concerning.
Be sure to stay tuned for more updates to come.