Trevor Story can't catch a break after injury on diving play vs. Angels
Trevor Story has become a leader for the Boston Red Sox, but he suffered a shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Angels that could cut his season short once again.
By Kinnu Singh
The mood in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse was somber after their 8-6 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story exited the game after injuring his left shoulder in the fourth inning. He sustained the injury on a backhand dive to stop a hit by Mike Trout.
Story got his glove on Trout's grounder, but he was left writhing in pain after landing on his shoulder with most of his body weight. He stayed on the grass for roughly two minutes with manager Alex Cora and the athletic training staff before heading to the dugout.
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story suffers shoulder injury
Pablo Reyes stepped in for Story at shortstop, but Cora said he wasn’t sure who would replace Story going forward. The Red Sox won't know the severity of the injury until the team gets results back from his MRI.
“They’re going to check on him tomorrow and we’ll know more,” Cora said. “Right now, we’re just hoping for the best.”
The MRI was completed on Saturday night with results still unknown.
Story signed a $140 million, six-year contract with the Red Sox two years ago, but he has endured through major injuries in each of his first two seasons with Boston. He was limited to just 94 games in 2022 due to hand and foot injuries. He appeared in just 43 games in 2023 after undergoing major surgery on his right elbow during the offseason.
“Frustrating, man,” Story said of the injury. “A lot of emotions. We don’t know how severe it is just yet, but a lot of frustration. ... Pretty painful.”
Story had a productive career with the Colorado Rockies prior to joining the Red Sox. Over the past six seasons, he batted .272/.340/.523 with 158 home runs and 100 stolen bases. Although his time with the Red Sox has not gone as planned, the two-time All-Star has quietly become the leader of the team.
“He’s done everything right, everything possible to [play] more than 150 games and the playoffs,” Cora said. “Hopefully we still can do that, but it was tough to go out there.”
Story worked tirelessly to rehab from his surgery and return for the season, and he provided leadership and consistency for an infield that desperately needs it. The 31-year-old entered the game hitting .241/.313/.345. His four RBIs were tied for most on the team.
"It sucks," Cora said. "You go out there and he’s in pain and all that, and you start thinking about everything he did in the offseason to get to this point. He’s a guy that very quietly has become the leader of this team. He took ownership of what we were trying to accomplish. It’s not going to stop, and hopefully nothing is going on and he’ll be with us soon. But you start thinking about that. That’s the tough part of this job.”
The Red Sox moved to a 6-2 record, continuing a five-game winning streak in the final series of their 10-game road trip.
Although there's no timeline on Story's injury yet, it might be a while before he returns. Red Sox prospect David Hamilton is joining the club on Saturday,according to Mass Live's Chris Cotillo.