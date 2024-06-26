Latest update on Raiders QB battle all but guarantees 2025 draft plans
We are just a few months from the start of the 2024 NFL season and hope is dim for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are entering this training camp without a permanent full-time quarterback, a lack of talent on offense and several pieces to be filled defensively. This will be a lot for new head coach Antonio Pierce to solve before the start of the season.
The biggest question mark by far is the stability at quarterback where it appears that second-year player Aiden O'Connell is slightly ahead of veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. This should spell serious problems for the Raiders this upcoming season, but not a problem when it comes to potentially securing one of the top picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Aidan O’Connell ahead of Gardner Minshew doesn’t show promising signs this 2024 season
The AFC West wasn’t the juggernaut division that many thought it would be within the past two years. The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t been as highly thought of entering the 2023 and 2024 NFL seasons. The Raiders have been a sneaky team to watch out for considering the talent on their roster. Most of their talent is now depleted and moved on to other teams while their best players have accumulated much of the salary cap. Despite their concern at quarterback this offseason, one of the Raiders’ big moves was to sign free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Minshew had a successful run with the Indianapolis Colts this past season filling in for the injured Anthony Richardson. Minshew was brought in to be potentially the bridge quarterback this offseason, and the Raiders never traded nor acquired one in the 2024 NFL Draft. Only Minshew and second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell are the viable options at quarterback to start for Las Vegas.
The Raiders are giving O'Connell his due diligence for a chance to start and make a case as a franchise quarterback moving forward. He didn’t have a strong rookie season as he threw for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, 7 interceptions and a season QBR of 40.5. He was sacked 24 times in 11 games played. He was essentially the last option at quarterback following the benching of Jimmy Garoppolo.
Are the Raiders already looking at the 2025 NFL Draft?
While this season may seem lost for the Raiders even before it begins, there is still good news moving forward. Regardless of how the season goes, the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded. with talented quarterbacks similar to this year. Among the quarterbacks that would be highly regarded early in the draft process are Georgia's quarterback Carson Beck, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, and Texas’ Quinn Ewers.
These three quarterbacks have a specific skill trait that makes them successful in college football. Beck is currently the top-ranked quarterback by many NFL draft analysts for the 2025 Draft. Some teams might look to potentially tank their season for the high-power deep passing Beck.
One individual that may be looking forward to having Beck as a Raider more than any other person is rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Beck and Bowers had a great connection this past season at Georgia. Bowers was the leading pass-catcher in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Potentially re-establishing that connection at Georgia might be worth looking at for the Raiders as they endure their current quarterback conundrum.