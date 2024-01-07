Lions suffer devastating injury blow just ahead of postseason: Latest on Sam LaPorta
The Detroit Lions are hoping for a deep playoff run after Dan Campbell has seemingly helped to build a contender in the Motor City. Unfortunately, in their Week 18 matchup with the rival Vikiings, their NFL Playoffs confidence meter took a hit.
Rookie tight end Sam Laporta left the game in the second quarter with the Lions leading and did not return before halftime.
And the looks of it as a whole are not good.
Sam Laporta injury update: Lions TE leaves with scary injury
After a catch in the second quarter, Laporta took an awkward low hit that caused his left leg/knee to buckle strangely. He immediately clutched for it after going down before the trainers came out onto the field to attend to him.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, he was then carted to the locker room, an indication of a serious injury.
This would be a devastating blow for the Lions' playoff hopes as they've already locked up a postseason berth but are hoping to make a run. Laporta has been a revelation in Detroit in his rookie season, coming into Week 18 second on the Lions in receptions (81), targets (113), receiving yards (860) and tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (9) with Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Heading into the start of the second half, Laporta was downgraded to out for the rest of the game, which was to be expected given then trainers' reaction to his injury.
Update, 6:40 p.m. ET: After the game, Rapoport reported that Laporta suffered a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise. While not as bad as it could've been, the Lions tight end will miss time with the injury.
We will continue to keep you updated with any further information about Laporta's injury.
Lions TE depth chart behind Sam Laporta
The Lions depth chart behind Laporta is full of quite unproven commodities at the NFL level. Here's what it looks like.
Depth Chart at TE
Player Name
TE1
Sam Laporta
TE2
Brock Wright
TE3
James Mitchell
TE4
Anthony Firkser
Die-hard NFL fans may be familiar with Firkser, who is a longtime blocking tight end most notably spending time previously with the Tennessee Titans. Wright, meanwhile, has the most catches of that group, hauling in 13-of-14 targets on the season in 14 games played for 91 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell has one catch on one target for four yards in 14 games as well.