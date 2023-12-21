Malachi Nelson transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for USC QB
Former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is in the transfer portal. If he wants to play in his second college season, here are five potential landing spots for the former USC quarterback.
By John Buhler
1. South Carolina Gamecocks can upgrade with Spencer Rattler declaring
Of all the places that Nelson could go, you have to really like the South Carolina fit the most. As a fan of a conference rival of theirs, I would personally hate to see a former five-star recruit make his way to Columbia to play for Shane Beamer. Simply put, Nelson to South Carolina changes the calculus a bit in the SEC. He would be a fantastic replacement for Spencer Rattler as the face of the Gamecocks.
When South Carolina added former Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders in the transfer portal, that piqued my interest. Sanders played for Sam Pittman in Fayetteville, one of Kirby Smart's most noted Georgia disciples. Since UGA needs to add a running back in the transfer portal, I would have thought that Sanders would be a great fit in Athens. With him going to Columbia, that seemed odd.
I think this really comes down to Beamer as a recruiter and head coach. Not only does he stem from the Smart coaching tree, he is the strongest branch stemming off Riley's ... shrub. He also cut his teeth working under the Head Ball Coach himself in Steve Spurrier, as well as for his legendary father Frank over at Virginia Tech. You give Beamer Nelson and the Gamecocks can win 10 games in 2025.
The second peak of South Carolina football could be underway if Beamer lands Nelson in the portal.