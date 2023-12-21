Malachi Nelson transfer portal rumors: 5 best destinations for USC QB
Former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is in the transfer portal. If he wants to play in his second college season, here are five potential landing spots for the former USC quarterback.
By John Buhler
2. California Golden Bears can make noise in the ACC with Malachi Nelson
For whatever reason, I really like Malachi Nelson transferring in-state from the USC Trojans to the California Golden Bears. This is a program rich in tradition at the quarterback position. From guys like Craig Morton and Steve Bartkowski from yesteryear, to Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff in the 21st century, I love me some Cal quarterbacks, baby! Nelson to Cal could silently set the ACC on fire.
Of the three schools heading to the ACC next year, more has been made about SMU moving up from the Group of Five than Cal or Stanford leaving the Pac-12 behind. I like all three head coaches, but I really wish Justin Wilcox could catch a break. He may be faithful to the bay, given who his Pro Football Hall of Fame father was, but get the man a quarterback who can spin it to flip the ACC onto its head.
The amount of nonsense Wilcox has to deal with coaching at Cal gives those in the know a ton of respect for the job he does there. While having to travel across the country to play some road games will be tough, I think having a player like Nelson could make Cal a must-watch product in their new league. Given that Cal was in on Arizona State's Jaden Rashada before he flipped there, why not?
If Wilcox were to somehow win the Nelson sweepstakes, we would have to take Cal football seriously.