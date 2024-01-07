Malik Nabers NFL Draft projection: 3 teams LSU WR could be a star with
1. Kansas City Chiefs
It would be foolish if the Kansas City Chiefs didn't explore every available option to improve the wide receiver corps in the 2024 offseason. Patrick Mahomes and this once-explosive offense have been dealing with issues all season, issues ranging from drops to miscommunication to just a general lack of elite talent.
As a result, the Chiefs offense has suffered mightily. But to be sure, the shortcomings this season with the wide receivers wasn't from lack of trying. Kansas City took a gamble on Kadarius Toney, hoped Skyy Moore would develop, thought that Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be a reliable threat with Mahomes, and so on. This season, however, has shown they can't get cute and must make a real investment at the position to help their all-world quarterback.
Drafting Nabers would do that. Put plainly, the LSU star is what Kadarius Toney is supposed to be, only without the mental lapses, without being injury prone, and frankly with more sustained production coming out of college as well. He's a shifty, dynamic athlete that can look untouchable in space, but he can also take the top off of defenses. Nabers has similar physical gifts, but knows how to play the position as well.
The big question for the Chiefs would be how to get Nabers. Locked into a playoff spot, there's almost no shot the wide receiver would fall into the early-to-mid-20s (if not further). Having said that, this team is clearly a Super Bowl contender with how they're constructed if they can get the offense even remotely back to humming. That could make Nabers worth making an aggressive trade up for, and it's something that, if I were running the Chiefs, would have to be under heavy consideration.