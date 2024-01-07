Malik Nabers NFL Draft projection: 3 teams LSU WR could be a star with
2. Chicago Bears
Anyone who has had even half an eye on the 2024 NFL Draft knows that the Chicago Bears basically hold the key to how this entire thing could play out in late April. The Bears, by way of the Panthers, are locked into the No. 1 overall pick. So the question then becomes if they trade out of the pick and keep Justin Fields at quarterback or, instead, take their pick of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye before moving Fields and then restarting their offense.
No matter what the Bears do at quarterback, though, Fields, Williams, or Maye is going to need some receiving upgrades moving into the 2024 season if the offense is going to take any meaningful steps forward.
DJ Moore has made it clear this season as to why the Bears were insistent upon getting him the aforementioned trade with the Panthers last offseason that sent Carolina the No. 1 overall pick. But beyond that, it's a lot of question marks for Chicago with Darnell Mooney about to hit free agency this offseason and no other proven commodity on the roster.
Nabers could be a great fit in the Bears offense independent of playing quarterback. That's because when you consider the pairing of Nabers and Moore, you start to see how magical that could be and how any signal-caller could utilize a dynamic, versatile, and explosive tandem such as that.
Obviously, the Bears aren't going to draft Nabers at No. 1 overall. However, if they were to keep Fields and trade down or target Nabers with the 10th overall pick, they would very much be in range to make this marriage happen.