Manchester City vs. FC Copenhagen live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Manchester City play FC Copenhagen in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Manchester City go into this Champions League tie on a real high after beating Manchester United 3-1 last Sunday. A brace from Phil Foden and one from Erling Haaland saw off the Red Devils in the Manchester derby.
Foden now has 18 goals and 10 assists in 40 games in all competitions this season. Haaland has found the back of the net 28 times in 31 matches this campaign. This includes five goals in six games in the Champions League for the Norwegian.
Pep Guardiola's side are still second to Liverpool in the Premier League but this is only by one point. City are also one of the favorites to win the Champions League this season. They have a comfortable lead over FC Copenhagen of 3-1.
Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Foden all got on the scoresheet in the first leg and it would take a miracle for Copenhagen to overturn this scoreline away from home.
Copenhagen are third in the Danish Superliga behind Midtjylland — who they lost 2-0 to last week — and Brondby. Jacob Neestrup's side have three losses and two wins in their last five games in the division.
If Copenhagen are to have any chance of getting back into this game then they will need Magnus Mattsson — who scored their goal against City in the first leg — to be on form.
Other notable players that Copenhagen possessess are former Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi and ex-Cardiff City striker Andreas Cornelius.
Copenhagen did beat Manchester United in the group stage of this season's Champions League but coming back to defeat City at the Etihad is a much more difficult task.
How to watch Manchester City vs. FC Copenhagen in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Mar. 6
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.