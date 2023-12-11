Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Manchester United need to win and for the other result in the group to go their way if they are to qualify for knockout stages of the Champions League. Here is everything you need to know.
Manchester United and Bayern Munich were both heavily defeated over the weekend but they face off in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Bayern have already qualified for the knockout stages but United's chances of going through are slim. Eric ten Hag's side need a victory and for the match between Copenhagen and Galatasaray to end in a draw.
Ten Hag's side were defeated 3-0 by AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League last Saturday. Pressure is mounting again on the Dutchman. The imminent arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a shareholder at United could be the beginning of the end for ten Hag.
Dropping down to the Europa League or even falling out of European soccer completely would be disastrous for the Red Devils.
Bayern also lost heavily at the weekend. They were defeated 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt, which was their first defeat in the Bundesliga this season. Thomas Tuchel's side are second in the division to Bayer Leverkusen who now lead by four points.
Harry Kane was linked with a move to United when he was at Tottenham Hotspur but he will now be playing at a Premier League ground for the first time in Bayern's colors.
How to watch Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12
- Start Time: 15:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.