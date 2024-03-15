March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: First Four Out, Last Four In, more on March 15
Just three days of basketball are left before Selection Sunday. What is the state of the bubble at this stage of the season?
March Madness Bubble Watch Awards
Biggest Bubble Win: Providence Over No. 8 Creighton
The metrics don't like the Friars so their best chance to get in the field is to look impressive and keep stacking Quad 1 wins. Beating a strong Creighton team on a neutral floor makes it six Quad 1 victories for Providence, who can add another tonight if they can take down No. 10 Marquette.
Worst Bubble Loss: Seton Hall Vs. St. John's
One of the highlights of Seton Hall's resume was its sweep of St. John's during the regular season. That went out the window after the Pirates were dominated by the Red Storm on Thursday afternoon, sending Seton Hall's questionable metrics down to the last four in and at least opening the possibility they get snubbed on Selection Sunday.
Biggest Bubble Opportunity: Pittsburgh
This has been a productive week for the Panthers, who picked up a key win over Wake Forest and now get a shot at No. 4 North Carolina tonight in the ACC Tournament. A win there would send the Panthers to the finals against either fellow bubbler Virginia or potential bid thief NC State, giving Pittsburgh a realistic path to control their own fate for the NCAA Tournament by snagging the league's auto bid.
Bubble Team In Danger: Oklahoma
The finish to the season was poor for Oklahoma, who didn't put together a competitive non-conference schedule and have a 4-11 record against Quad 1 opponents. In a year where the bubble has been competitive, not getting past TCU and sitting on the sidelines while other bubble squads improve their resumes makes things dicey for the Sooners.