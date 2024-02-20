March Madness 2024 Bubble Watch: Last Four In, First Four Out, more on Feb. 20
The bubble is soft this year, leaving plenty of room for teams to make their case to play in the NCAA Tournament. Who's in and who's out in the latest edition of FanSided's Bubble Watch?
March Madness Bubble Watch: Last Four In
Team
Conference
Record
NET
Last Game
Next Game
Nebraska
Big Ten
18-8 (8-7)
48
W 68-49 Vs. Penn State
At Indiana 2/21
Butler
Big East
16-10 (7-8)
58
L 79-57 Vs. No. 17 Creighton
At Villanova 2/20
Seton Hall
Big East
17-9 (10-5)
63
W 68-62 At St. John's
Vs. Butler 2/24
Ole Miss
SEC
19-6 (6-6)
65
W 79-76 Vs. Missouri
At Mississippi State 2/21
Nebraska took care of business against two Big Ten bottom feeders at home last week but still have the issue of a 3-6 Quad 1 record with only one road win all season. The NCAA Tournament won't be played in Nebraska so the Cornhuskers really need to beat Indiana at Assembly Hall to show they can handle business away from home.
Butler had a big opportunity to add a marquee win to their resume but failed to beat either Marquette or Creighton, dropping the Bulldogs to 4-9 in Quad 1 games. This week's two-game bubble trip to Villanova and Seton Hall provides the Bulldogs two more opportunities to improve that mark while also damaging their bubble rivals.
An epic comeback on Sunday against St. John's allowed Seton Hall to climb back into the field on the strength of its 5-5 record in Quad 1 games, a mark that includes a 15-point win over UCONN that is a gold star for their resume. Saturday's showdown with Butler is pivotal since it would give the Pirates a chance to complete a season sweep over the Bulldogs.
The Quad 1 wins situation could be a big problem for Ole Miss, which is 19-6 but picked up 14 of those wins against the bottom two quadrants. That is awfully light work for a potential tournament team and winning against fellow bubbler Mississippi State on Wednesday would be well-advised.