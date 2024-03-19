March Madness bracket predictions 2024: Picks for every game, Final Four and more
Fill out your 2024 March Madness bracket with picks from the First Four to the Final Four!
Midwest Region: First Round bracket predictions
1 Purdue vs. 16 Montana State
Sure, Purdue lost to a 16-seed last year. But Matt Painter’s team should be able to overcome that and get a pretty easy win over Montana State to start the NCAA Tournament for the Boilermakers.
Pick: Purdue advances
8 Utah State vs. 9 TCU
Utah State could not possibly be a worse matchup for TCU. TCU wants to create issues on the perimeter, but the Aggies are an interior team thriving with the frontcourt and the Horned Frogs are susceptible there, especially in the rebounding department. Great Osobor should dominate on the interior and carry Utah State to another win.
Pick: Utah State
5 Gonzaga vs. 12 McNeese State
Gonzaga was overtaken in the conference by Saint Mary’s but are still dangerous as they limit turnovers and have a great inside-out attack. But Will Wade’s McNeese State Cowboys are for real at 30-3 on the season. They are a more efficient team from 3-point range and also limit their turnovers, which could prove to be an advantage and lead to an upset.
Pick: McNeese State
4 Kansas vs. 13 Samford
Preseason No. 1 Kansas is in a bad way right now as the health of Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson was an issue in the conference tourney. Moreover, the Jayhawks’ lack of depth has been a problem all year. Samford can exploit that with a break-neck pace and highly efficient offense. Bill Self might get caught with a poor matchup to avoid an upset.
Pick: Samford advances
6 South Carolina vs. 11 Oregon
Oregon is very much in the vein of NC State, red-hot at the right time and streaking into March. While South Carolina limped to the finish and has moments of offensive struggles, though, their best has been as good as any. Oregon’s lack of elite anything in their current iteration won’t be good enough to get past a Gamecocks team that’s just simply better.
Pick: South Carolina advances
3 Creighton vs. 14 Akron
Akron barely squeaked by in the MAC Tournament with a lack of size and streakiness. But Creighton is well-balanced and really only most bothered by high-tempo attacks. That’s not the Zips in this matchup, however, which means that the Bluejays should stay very much alive after the First Round.
Pick: Creighton advances
7 Texas vs. 10 Colorado State
Texas and Colorado State are fascinating as the Longhorns have a Top 20 offense but a suspect, though not awful, defense. The Rams are far more balanced, but I’m a firm believer that an elite unit can carry a team in March. Texas should be able to ride the experience of Max Abmas and more under Rodney Terry to get this victory.
Pick: Texas advances
2 Tennessee vs. 15 Saint Peter's
We all remember the magical run from Saint Peter’s, but it’s hard to see it again for the Peacocks (too bad they weren’t a 16 seed for another crack at Purdue!). Tennessee’s improved offense behind Dalton Knecht and their trademark defense should help the Vols avoid another early Rick Barnes exit, at least for now.
Pick: Tennessee advances