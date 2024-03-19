March Madness bracket predictions 2024: Picks for every game, Final Four and more
Fill out your 2024 March Madness bracket with picks from the First Four to the Final Four!
South Region: First Round bracket predictions
1 Houston vs. 16 Longwood
Not a whole lot to say here as Houston, one of the country’s elite defenses with the ability to explode offensively at times too, while Longwood had a 2-10 streak midseason only to catch fire in the Big South Tournament. The Cougars should dominate emphatically.
Pick: Houston advances
8 Nebraska vs. 9 Texas A&M
Nebraska has struggled away from Lincoln this season, especially in Big Ten play, but the Huskers are well-coached under Fred Hoiberg and have great balance. Their Achilles heel is fast-paced opponents, but that shouldn’t be an issue for a slower Texas A&M team that has been uneven all year long under Buzz Williams.
Pick: Nebraska advances
5 Wisconsin vs. 12 James Madison
It’s going to be a popular upset pick and I’m on board with James Madison as they come in as Sun Belt champs. Wisconsin has been sliding down the stretch, largely due to their defense. As such, the Dukes’ pace behind Terrence Edwards and T.J. Bickerstaff will cause the Badgers problems and give JMU an NCAA Tournament win.
Pick: James Madison advances
4 Duke vs. 13 Vermont
Vermont was the clear favorite all season in the America East and has a deep rotation that headlines a strong defense. But Duke’s combination of size and experience is going to be exceptionally difficult for the Catamounts to contend with for 40 minutes, which I believe will lead to a Blue Devils win, perhaps by margin.
Pick: Duke advances
6 Texas Tech vs. 11 NC State
Find a team hotter than the NC State Wolfpack right now, I dare you. DJ Horne and DJ Burns went on a historic ACC Tournament run to punch their ticket, now meeting with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have a good offense, but their issues rebounding and defending the 3-point line are going to cost them against NC State.
Pick: NC State advances
3 Kentucky vs. 14 Oakland
Much like with Alabama, Kentucky is likely to get clipped due to their poor defensive performance over the entire season. But Oakland seems uniquely unfit to take advantage of that, especially with a questionable guard rotation. It might be tight with the way the Golden Grizzlies shoot from deep, but John Calipari should avoid this early of an exit.
Pick: Kentucky advances
7 Florida vs. 10 Colorado
We’ve seen First Four teams get hot and Colorado fits the bill. The Buffs have a Top 25 offense in the country but also are a Top 50 defense. Florida is a bit more one-sided with their offense and this could be a spot where the defense catches up to the Gators. Colorado should attack from all angles and get the upset here to keep the dream alive.
Pick: Colorado advances
2 Marquette vs. 15 Western Kentucky
This isn’t to diminish anything Marquette has done this year, which has been phenomenal. But the Golden Eagles have often found themselves at odds when they get into foul trouble, which Western Kentucky, one of the nation’s fastest teams, could force. Especially with Tyler Kolek returning but rusty, the Hilltoppers can pull off the shocking 15-2 upset if they limit turnovers.
Pick: Western Kentucky advances