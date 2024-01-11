Marvin Harrison Jr. draft projection: 3 teams whose offense needs the Ohio State star
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has officially declared for the NFL Draft. These teams need him the most.
2. Cardinals should consider Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Arizona Cardinals are sitting comfortably in the No. 4 spot with a fair chance of Harrison dropping into their lap. Few teams need the WR help more. Arizona let DeAndre Hopkins walk last offseason, which left the Cardinals painfully inexperienced in the WR department — without the QB play necessary to overcome it.
Kyler Murray returned late in the season, however, and he will have a full training camp to prepare for the 2024 campaign. The Cards are committed to the former No. 1 pick, and Murray generally lived up to that commitment after his return. There are valid concerns tied to Murray's durability and contract, but he's a nimble dual-threat playmaker with two Pro Bowl berths at 26 years old.
The best course of action for Arizona is putting the best pieces possible around Murray. Harrison won't bring veteran experience to the Cards' WR room, but he will give Murray a bright-burning beacon to guide his way through opposing defenses. Harrison can make every catch in the book. He wins the jump balls. He leaves even the best defensive backs grasping at air. Harrison can help Murray regain his prior form in the pocket.
Arizona is the unique top-four team with no need to address the QB position. There's a case for plugging holes on defense, but Arizona would instantly regret not landing the most dynamic receiver in years. Harrison can take the offense to another level in Drew Petzing's second season as offensive coordinator.