Marvin Harrison Jr. draft projection: 3 teams whose offense needs the Ohio State star
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has officially declared for the NFL Draft. These teams need him the most.
1. Bears should consider Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row. The expectation is that Chicago will select USC's Caleb Williams and trade Justin Fields. The Bears expressed tremendous confidence in Fields before the season, even going so far as to trade away last year's No. 1 pick to add an offensive lineman, instead of selecting Fields' replacement. Unfortunately, a bumpy third season has all but ended Fields' tenure in Chicago.
Selecting Williams is probably the "right" choice. There is no better use of a draft pick than landing an elite quarterback. It's the most important position in the sport. But, Chicago does also have the No. 9 pick. It wouldn't be impossible to package assets and move up, potentially adding Williams and Harrison.
Chicago went 7-6 over its final 13 games. Matt Eberflus saved his job on the strength of his defensive play-calling. What still ails the Bears, however, is a lack of points. Williams is probably a more dynamic arm talent than Fields from day one, but there's no guarantee a rookie QB alone will get Chicago back to the postseason. Putting that rookie QB next to the best WR prospect in a generation, however, changes the calculus completely.
Part of the Bears' return package for the No. 1 pick last season was veteran D.J. Moore. Harrison would line up opposite Moore, immediately crystalizing into one of the best 1-2 receiver punches in the NFC. The Bears would have a veteran to mentor their rookie, and two rock-solid receivers with complementary skill sets to help along their first-year quarterback. If Chicago can land Williams and Harrison... those 'Save Justin Fields!' chants will dissipate rapidly.