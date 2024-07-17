Mavericks Kyrie Irving undergoes surgery for injury suffered while training
By Austin Owens
After the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, they wasted no time once the offseason began to try and improve their already-talented squad. The Mavericks headlined the NBA's first ever six team transaction by acquiring sharpshooter Klay Thompson in a sign and trade deal.
The trio of Klay Thompson, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be something to behold when they are all on the floor together. However, a successful recovery from one of these three is required to be ready for training camp.
Kyrie Irving's recovery is key to Mavericks return to glory
The Mavericks announced on Tuesday that Kyrie Irving had underwent surgery to repair a broken left hand. Irving suffered this injury in a training session earlier this month.
There currently is no timetable for his return but that is to be expected this fresh off of surgery. Dallas is hopeful and expect to see Kyrie Irving ready to go for training camp that is a couple of months away.
Although this is a left-handed injury for a right-handed player, it could still have a major impact on Irving's game if not fully healed by season's start. Irving is known as one of the games most shifty ball handlers who can finish around the rim. To own a reputation like that, it requires the use of both hands consistently, which Irving does.
Hopefully the recovery process for Irving goes as expected and we get to see a full-strength Dallas Mavericks squad from the first game of the season. On paper, the Mavericks are undoubtedly one of the most-complete teams in the league, but erasing a name of Irving's caliber from the box score leaves a hole that is diificult to fill.
Last season Irving averaged 25.6 points per game to go along with five rebounds and five assists.